D51 making changes to COVID-19 notification protocol

By Goldene Brown
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:37 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After a lot of questions and concerns from parents, D51 is changing how they respond to COVID-19 cases. Originally, they planned to follow the original protocol from the health department, to only notify the families of students that were affected and should quarantine. Now, that’s changing.

Starting this week, if there’s a positive COVID-19 test, they will notify all parents at a school, not just parents of those directly affected.

They will also send out a weekly update with the total number of positive COVID-19 cases at a school each week.

“As a parent, we need to know when there’s a case at the schools. Whether it’s one school or all schools, so that way we can take precautions,” one D51 parent said.

“Specific questions about who it was, what grade they’re in, we can’t answer that. But, we will provide what information we can,” says School District 51 Catherine Foster.

