French BMX business moves to the Grand Valley

(Yzabelah Roberts)
By Yzabelah Roberts
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 7:07 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

In a time where businesses are struggling to stay afloat one company is going international with a new location in the valley.

ProStart, a specialized B-M-X gate manufacturer from France settled in at their second location in Grand Junction

The U.S. is about 20% ProStart’s overall sales.

The Colorado Mesa University Cycling team partnered with the company about 4 years ago and encouraged the move-- the company has similar partnerships in locations all around the world.

“Economic development has always been a priority for Colorado Mesa University, you know President Foster wants to support the community, especially during times like this and when the amenities and infrastructure that CMU invests in can help attract businesses that want to relocate here--- that’s always a great thing and we’re really pleased to be a part of it,” says David Ludlam, director of public relations, CMU.

The business hopes to hire one local employee.

