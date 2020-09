GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Independence Pass will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. as the Colorado Department of Transportation will be conducting rockfall safety work along the pass.

The closure will be from Mile Point 59 to Mile Post 62 just east of Aspen.

