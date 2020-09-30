No Wait Weather
Ovarian Cancer Awareness
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:45 AM MDT
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -
News
Independence Pass closed due to rockfall safety work
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
Calvin Corey
Independence Pass will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. as the Colorado Department of Transportation will be conducting rockfall safety work along the pass.
News
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
Calvin Corey
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.
News
Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
Calvin Corey
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.
News
Ovarian Cancer Awareness
Updated: 3 hours ago
News
Pet of the Week - Meet Sebastian!
Updated: 3 hours ago
Sebastian is this weeks pet of the week!
News
Pet of the Week - Meet Sebastian!
Updated: 3 hours ago
News
Woman killed in bike crash on Colorado National Monument identified
Updated: 4 hours ago
The woman who died while biking on the Colorado National Monument on September 22 has been identified by the Mesa County Coroner as 58-year-old Julie Fredlund of Grand Junction.
News
Palisade RV camp getting national attention
Updated: 16 hours ago
Palisade RV park gets nod from USA Today readers choice
News
Spike in stolen vehicles in Fruita
Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By
Yzabelah Roberts
The Fruita Police Department has seen a spike in auto theft, but this time it isn't just things inside the vehicles they're stealing--it's also the car itself.
News
French BMX business moves to the Grand Valley
Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By
Yzabelah Roberts
In a time where businesses are struggling to stay afloat one company is going international with a new location in the valley.