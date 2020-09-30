Palisade RV camp getting national attention

USA Today readers choice selects Palisade RV Basecamp as one of the best in the country. (KKCO)

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A lot of people travel through western Colorado on Interstate 70 and many choose to stop in our area.

Travelers have more reasons to stop at an RV park in Palisade. The Palisade Basecamp RV Park has been nominated by USA Today for a readers choice travel award as one of the best RV resorts in the nation. The general manager says one of the main reasons for the selection may be because of the ideal location.

As a gateway to the Rocky Mountains going east and the great southwest going west, Palisade offers a perfect place to make a stop. “We’re located so incredibly well to be able to serve as a lodging option for guests and we try to provide good hospitality and do what we do well and we are just incredibly fortunate to be where we are.” Said general manager Nick Pugliese.

The Palisade RV Basecamp offers cottages for those who may not be in an RV. they feature beds, climate control as well as refrigerators and microwaves.

