Spike in stolen vehicles in Fruita

FRUITA, Colo. (KKCO) -

The Fruita Police Department has seen a spike in auto theft, but this time it isn’t just things inside the vehicles they’re stealing--it’s also the car itself.

Fruita PD says often times, it’s a direct result of people leaving their vehicle unlocked with valuables, like keys, inside.

Limited information was obtained due to the ongoing investigations. Fruita PD says they are currently trying to identify suspects targeting Fruita residential areas.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Fruita Police Department.

The cases are active and they are currently trying to identify suspects. The thefts are happening throughout Fruita residential areas.

Fruita PD was unable to provide us with any further information due to the ongoing investigations.

“Theft from autos are a common thing throughout the year, they always have been. As long as people are going to leave their vehicles unlocked and leave valuable items or the keys the keys to the car inside, there will be people trying to take advantage of that. It’s very easy to protect yourself from theft from autos, all you have to do is lock your doors.”

