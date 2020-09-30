Woman killed in bike crash on Colorado National Monument identified

Woman killed in accident identified (KKCO)

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The woman who died while biking on the Colorado National Monument on September, 22 last has been identified. 58-year-old Julie Fredlund of Grand Junction died in the crash. Investigators say Fredlund may have hit some small rocks in the road and lost control of her bike going down the west hill. The Mesa County Coroner says she died from multiple blunt force injuries. Her death is being ruled an accident. She was wearing a helmet.

