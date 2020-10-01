Advertisement

Career Center emphasis on in-person learning

By Yzabelah Roberts
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:08 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

In a world filled with virtual learning one School District 51 school says in-person learning is just as important.

The Career Center, also known as Valley School is an optional employment-focused path for students across the valley.

From C.N.A. teaching, horticulture, and animal science programs, the Career Center feels a strong need to keep their students in hands-on learning classrooms.

The 400-student school is following the same COVID-19 protocol as other schools in School District 51.

