Dead body found in vehicle at Lincoln Park

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - An investigation is underway after a dead body was found in a parked van at Lincoln Park on Wednesday night.

Around 10:00, a Citadel Security Guard approached the van, and when they shined their flashlight in the vehicle, they found a dead body inside. Grand Junction Police were called to the scene, along with the Mesa County Coroner’s Office.

We are working to learn more. Check back for updates.

