Governor Polis pardons some pre-legalization pot convictions

DENVER (AP) - Gov. Jared Polis has issued pardons to people convicted in state courts of possessing one ounce or less of marijuana through 2012, the year voters approved recreational pot legalization in Colorado.

The pardons, issued by executive order, don’t apply to convictions in municipal courts or in other states.

Polis signed into law in June legislation authorizing him to grant pardons for people convicted of possessing up to two ounces of marijuana – the current legal limit for medical marijuana possession. Polis' action affects 2,732 convictions, though some people may have been convicted on several charges.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.