Advertisement

H&M to close 250 stores in 2021

Sales dropped in September
H&M has 5,000 stores worldwide. Nearly 600 of them are in the United States.
H&M has 5,000 stores worldwide. Nearly 600 of them are in the United States.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:13 AM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – H&M plans to close 250 stores next year.

The retail chain says the coronavirus pandemic played a role because more shoppers are buying online.

H&M has 5,000 stores worldwide. Nearly 600 of them are in the United States.

The cuts amount to 5% of the company’s stores.

CEO Helena Helmersson says H&M sales declined in September compared to last year, but she believes the worst is behind the company and it can come out stronger after the pandemic.

It wasn’t immediately clear which stores the chain was closing.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden poised to launch in-person canvassing in key states

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By STEVE PEOPLES
After months of avoiding direct contact with voters because of the pandemic, Joe Biden’s campaign is about to launch in-person canvassing efforts across several battleground states.

News

Governor Polis pardons some pre-legalization pot convictions

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Jared Polis has issued pardons to people convicted in state courts of possessing one ounce or less of marijuana through 2012, the year voters approved recreational pot legalization in Colorado.

National

Man’s carjacking captured on Facebook Live in D.C.

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By WJLA Staff
Warkaw Anagaw regularly broadcasts his opposition of the Ethiopian government. However, his stream was interrupted Sunday by two men with guns.

National Politics

Doctors ask Supreme Court to strike down Trump abortion rule

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The nation’s largest doctors' group on Thursday asked the Supreme Court to strike down a Trump administration rule that’s had a far-reaching impact on family planning by prohibiting taxpayer-funded clinics from referring women for abortions.

Latest News

News

Covid-19 Testing System at CMU

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Erin Crooks talks with CMU President Tim Foster about testing at CMU.

National

Suburban NY diocese files for bankruptcy amid abuse lawsuits

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
More than 200 lawsuits alleging sexual abuse by clergy members have been filed against the diocese since the 2019 passage of New York’s Child Victims Act.

News

Dead body found in vehicle at Lincoln Park

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Corey
An investigation is underway after a dead body was found in a parked van at Lincoln Park on Wednesday night.

News

Covid-19 Testing System at CMU

Updated: 53 minutes ago

National

Man’s search in Colorado for missing sister ends

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KRDO Staff
Trained dogs alerted authorities to the scent of human remains on three separate properties, but none resulted in leads in the Suzanne Morphew case.

National

Man's search for missing sister in Colorado ends

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Andrew Moorman's sister, Suzanne Morphew, has been missing since Mother's Day.