Northern Colorado and southern Wyoming fires combine together to burn over 240,000 acres

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - Fires in northern Colorado and southern Wyoming have combined together to burn over 240,000 acres as of Thursday, exacerbated by dry fuels and unpredictable winds.

On Wednesday, the Mullen Fire that is burning in the Medicine Bow National Forest southwest of Laramie grew by over 20,000 acres and was last measured at 117,420 acres. The fire is 0% contained. The fire has grown into northern Colorado and is within 65 miles of the Cameron Peak Fire burning west of Fort Collins.

Mullen Fire Map (InciWeb)

Several homes have been destroyed by the Mullen Fire, and crews are actively working on structure protection in the area to limit the number of future homes that could be lost. Over 900 total personnel are assigned to the fire, and more help is on the way.

The fire was ignited on September 17, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Cameron Peak Fire that’s burning in the Roosevelt National Forest has had increased activity over the past few days as warm and windy conditions have re-entered the area. The fire has become the third-largest in state history at 125,006 acres. 41 structures have been lost in the fire, eight of which are residential homes. The fire is currently 30% contained.

Map of the Cameron Peak Fire (InciWeb)

