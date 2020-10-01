Advertisement

Stray bullet kills mother of 3 in her home in NY

Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:05 AM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS) - Bertha Arriaga was described by her brother in law, Javier Aguilar, as a selfless and generous soul, a loving wife and doting mother of 3 sons, age 14, 10 and 6.

“She was an excellent wife, but she was an amazing mother. She lives only for her three children, and her dream was to send the kids to school. So she worked really really hard for kids,” Aguilar said.

But just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, that dream was shattered.

Arriaga woke up to a commotion outside her third-floor apartment on 34th Avenue off 92nd Street in Jackson Heights, Queens.

Police say when she looked outside, she was shot in the neck by a single deadly bullet that pierced through her home’s window.

Her 14-year-old son rushed in from another room and found her. Arriaga’s husband was also home and is devastated.

“He told me that Bertha was laying on the floor with a lot of blood on her mouth. He was in shock,” Aguilar said.

“This is wholly under investigation. I cannot say whether the shot was intended for this victim at this time,” New York Police Deputy Chief Julie Morill said.

Police released a surveillance video of two persons of interest, caught on camera trying to steal a bike outside Arriaga’s apartment building just minutes before she was shot.

Investigators don’t know if the individuals were responsible for the shooting or if they were the intended targets.

Neighbors and family are struggling to make sense of it all.

“It make you feel scared because I live here in the next building,” said Mauriceo Herrera, a neighbor.

“Inside the house is supposed to be secure. But now nothing is secure now,” said Carlos Enriquez, another neighbor.

“I don’t know who should we blame. This is a very safe neighborhood,” Aguilar said.

Police are offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Copyright 2020 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Russia’s Navalny accuses Putin of being behind poisoning

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is recovering in Germany after being poisoned in Russia by a nerve agent, accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of being behind the attack in comments released Thursday.

National Politics

Pompeo, Vatican talk China after tensions spill out publicly

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said both sides “presented their respective positions” about relations with China in a climate of “respect, openness and cordiality.”

National

How doctors are addressing the drop in childhood vaccinations

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Jacqueline Policastro
As the country waits for a coronavirus vaccine, doctors are warning that children are falling behind on their routine vaccinations.

National

Mom in NY killed in her home by stray bullet

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|

Latest News

National

US layoffs remain elevated as 837,000 seek jobless aid

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Many employers, especially small retailers, hotels, restaurants, airlines and entertainment venues, are still struggling.

Coronavirus

Push to bring coronavirus vaccines to the poor faces trouble

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By MARIA CHENG and LORI HINNANT
In one of the biggest obstacles, rich countries have locked up most of the world’s potential vaccine supply through 2021, and the U.S. and others have refused to join the project, called Covax.

National Politics

Former President Jimmy Carter celebrates 96th birthday

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Former President Jimmy Carter marks his 96th birthday Thursday, the latest milestone for the longest lived of the 44 men to hold the highest American office.

National Politics

World reacts to US presidential debate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Shock, dismay and worry over the U.S. democracy were some of the reactions to Tuesday night's spectacle.

National

Survey: 1 in 3 parents won’t vaccinate kids for flu

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
An annual flu shot is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for all over the age of 6 months, but many don’t get the vaccine even when there’s no pandemic.

National

Disney announces major layoffs at theme parks due to COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The layoffs of 28,000 employees will hit the company's parks, experiences and products unit. 67% of those laid off will be part-time workers.