Grand Junction High School briefly placed under shelter-in-place

Grand Junction High School was briefly placed in a shelter-in-place after reports of shots fired in the area.
Grand Junction High School was briefly placed in a shelter-in-place after reports of shots fired in the area.(KKCO/ KJCT)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:01 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Earlier Friday afternoon, Grand Junction High School was placed under a shelter-in-place after the Grand Junction Police Department received reports of shots fired in the 400 block of North Avenue.

The reporting party told police that an unknown subject fired multiple gunshots at them and then fled the scene. The reporting party then sought shelter and called police.

When officers arrived on scene, they contacted the reporting party, retrieved suspect information, and spoke with additional people in the area. While conducting the initial investigation, officers were unable to locate a suspect or a weapon. The reporting party was not injured.

Grand Junction High School was placed in the shelter in place out of an abundance of caution, and they have since been released from the shelter-in-place. initial

