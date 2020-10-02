Advertisement

Increase in package theft in Montrose

Package Theft
Package Theft(kkco/kjct)
By Stacy Rasmussen
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 9:03 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Montrose Sheriff’s Office has said that they have seen an increase in the amount of mail and packages that are being stolen.

The Sheriff’s Office wants the public to be informed and aware that this is happening so they can take practical steps to protect their packages.

Not letting mail sit out, and not putting the flag up when mail is in it are two simple ways that they say can protect you from getting your mail stolen.

They have implemented GPS tracking devices in bait packages to track down people stealing packages. “One of the things we have been doing also to curb this and really take care of our community, is we have been using GPS trackers in packages and small items, and thing they wouldn’t expect them to be in,” said Ted Valerio, Lieutenant of Investigations.

They have already caught multiple people from using the GPS tracker.

