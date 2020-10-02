Advertisement

Law enforcement after man who may have critical information in child victim sexual exploitation investigation

The Federal Bureau of Investigation along with law enforcement partners are seeking information that will lead them to the identification of the man pictured above.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation along with law enforcement partners are seeking information that will lead them to the identification of the man pictured above.(FBI)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:13 AM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation along with law enforcement partners are seeking information that will lead them to the identification of the man pictured above. It is believed that this individual may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in a sexual exploitation investigation.

He is believed to be between the ages of 50 and 65.

The initial video of the unidentified male shown with a child was first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in August of 2019. Due to the age of the images, the individual’s appearance may have changed over the years.

If you have any information, please call the FBI’s line at 1-800-225-5324.

This individual is being sought as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

CMU Opera Season

Updated: 58 minutes ago

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Calvin Corey
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Gov. Polis' statewide fire bans expires, several localities lift all restrictions

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Calvin Corey
Many Western Slope counties have lifted all fire restrictions after Governor Polis' statewide fire ban expired on September 30.

Latest News

News

Increase in package theft in Montrose

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
The Sheriff’s Office wants the public to be informed and aware that this is happening so they can take practical steps to protect their packages.

News

Sunset Mesa Funeral Home Plea Deal

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
Many family members are not happy about the plea deal that was proposed.

News

Dead body found in vehicle at Lincoln Park

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
The Mesa County Coroner released the identity of the man who was found dead in a van at Lincoln Park Wednesday night.

News

Governor Polis pardons some pre-legalization pot convictions

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Jared Polis has issued pardons to people convicted in state courts of possessing one ounce or less of marijuana through 2012, the year voters approved recreational pot legalization in Colorado.

News

Covid-19 Testing System at CMU

Updated: 23 hours ago
Erin Crooks talks with CMU President Tim Foster about testing at CMU.

News

Covid-19 Testing System at CMU

Updated: 23 hours ago