Law enforcement after man who may have critical information in child victim sexual exploitation investigation

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation along with law enforcement partners are seeking information that will lead them to the identification of the man pictured above. It is believed that this individual may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in a sexual exploitation investigation.

He is believed to be between the ages of 50 and 65.

The initial video of the unidentified male shown with a child was first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in August of 2019. Due to the age of the images, the individual’s appearance may have changed over the years.

If you have any information, please call the FBI’s line at 1-800-225-5324.

This individual is being sought as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program.

