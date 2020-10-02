Advertisement

Local breast cancer survivor gifted dream wedding in Palisade

By Calvin Corey
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 2:43 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A local engaged couple recently affected by breast cancer was gifted with a wedding on Thursday, but it wasn’t just any kind of wedding.

Once a year, “The Wedding Pink” giveaway, which is estimated at over $40,000, aims to give a couple who has been impacted by breast cancer their dream wedding. Cheryl Ungar who came up with the idea is a breast cancer survivor. She finds wedding vendors in Colorado who are willing to donate their services to a couple. Thursday, one couple had their dream wedding in Palisade.

“Six years ago yesterday, I was 26-years-old, and I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I have a pretty extensive family history, some pretty amazing aunts, my grandmother, all that had breast cancer,” said breast cancer survivor Kristina Andringa.

“Wedding Pink days are just as much a gift to me, as it is a gift to a couple and their family so it’s just special,” stated Cheryl Ungar.

This marked the 10th Annual Wedding Pink Day. October 1 marked the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

