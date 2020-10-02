Sunset Mesa Funeral Home plea deal

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Sunset Mesa Funeral Home has been under investigation for years because they have been accused of selling bodies without the family’s permission.

The families of the victims said that they were contacted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office saying that they are going to try to reach a plea deal.

Many family members are not happy about the plea deal that was proposed.

Rick Neuendorf, whose wife’s body was sold said, “it was 121 months for the mother, which is 10 years and a month, and 151 months for Megan herself, which is 12 years and seven months.”

The family members of the victims feel that this is not a strong enough sentence. Kylie Scott, whose father was a victim said, “600 victims, are you kidding me? You are going to give them 10, 12 years? Uncalled for!”

Some other family members also feel that having a plea deal will take away their only chance to confront the defendants in court.

Jane Kuta, whose mother was a victim said, “the plea deal to me is robbing me of the one part of this system that could give me a little bit of closure. That I could stand in the courtroom and look these people in the eye and tell them what they have done to me, that I will struggle with for the rest of my life.”

Many of the family members agreed that they feel like they are a victim of this alleged crime again because they don’t feel like they are getting the proper justice.

We did reach out to the U.S. Attorney’s Office to talk about the plea deal, but they did not get back to us .

