COVID-19 Cases Rise in Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -COVID-19 positive cases hit an all-time high on Thursday. Thirty-five people tested positive which is the highest number of cases in a single day that Mesa County has had so far.

Mesa County Public Health said that they are a little concerned that the positive percentage is increasing. The numbers are growing quickly and that is something they said they are going to closely monitor.

Jeff Kuhr, the Executive Director for Mesa County Public Health said that he will be meeting with the state next week to get tips on how to keep the numbers from rising.

At this point, the Health Department is not very worried about losing the new variance level. Right now we are at the “Protect Your Neighbor” variance level. They are closely monitoring our numbers, but at this point they are not very concerned with the variance level.

