16th Annual Dog Day

Dog Day at Lincoln Park
Dog Day at Lincoln Park(kkco/kjct)
By Stacy Rasmussen
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 8:10 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The pool at Lincoln Park hosted Dog Day for the 16th year in a row.

This event is a fundraiser put on by the Roice-Hurst Humane Society and the Billy Crawford Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Dogs were able to run around, swim in the pool, and play with frisbees and tennis balls that were provided.

The day was fun, but there was a scary moment when a dog needed CPR.

Tricia Rockwell, the Recreation Coordinator for the City of Grand Junction explained the incident by saying, “little dog, he slipped out of his life jacket. He actually had a doggy life jacket on. He could not swim and so he went under and so we got him out of the pool and did CPR on him and got him breathing again.”

The dog was taken to the vet immediately after the incident, but they were able to get the puppy breathing at the pool.

The lifeguard who performed CPR on the dog said that she knew how to do CPR on a dog because she grew up on a farm.

