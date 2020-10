PALISADE, Colo. (KKCO) -

A vehicle went through the parking lot and into the 13 Brix Cider Bistro in Palisade—crashing through the dining room and into the kitchen.

The restaurant is located on the corner of 3rd Street and Kluge Avenue.

No one was injured.

Palisade Police Department is currently investigating.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.