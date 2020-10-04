Advertisement

Ex-pro baseball player sought in woman’s killing found dead

FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Charlie Haeger pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2009, in Cincinnati.
FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Charlie Haeger pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2009, in Cincinnati.(AP Photo/Al Behrman)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 5:29 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSALE, Ariz. (AP) — A former professional baseball player sought in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend in a Phoenix suburb was found dead Saturday of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the Grand Canyon, police said.

The body of Charles Haeger, 37, was discovered about 4 p.m. on a trail along the South Rim of the Grand Canyon in northern Arizona, Sgt. Ben Hoster, a Scottsdale Police Department spokesman said in a statement Saturday night.

Police were seeking Haeger on suspicion of murder and aggravated assault in the fatal shooting Friday, Hoster said.

The victim was identified by police Saturday night as Danielle Breed, 34. Breed owned The Tipsy Coyote Bar and Grill in Scottsdale, the Arizona Republic reported.

Earlier Saturday, Haeger’s unoccupied vehicle was found near Flagstaff in northern Arizona, police said. Flagstaff is 118 miles north of Scottsdale.

According to mlb.com, Haeger was a pitcher drafted by the Chicago White Sox in 2001, and he played 83 innings in the the major leagues. His career included stints with the Boston Red Sox, Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Dodgers organizations.

Hoster said investigators determined that a male roommate of the victim heard gunshots when he returned to the residence Friday and that moments later Haeger emerged from the victim’s bedroom with a handgun.

“Haeger then pointed the handgun at the roommate. The roommate quickly escaped out of the back of the residence, and he was able to get a neighbor to call 911,” Hoster said in a statement.

Responding police found the victim dead in her bedroom, Hoster said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Doctor: Trump improving, but not ‘out of the woods’ yet

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The White House has said Trump was expected to stay at the hospital for “a few days” and would continue to work from its presidential suite, which is equipped to allow him to keep up his official duties.

National

Myrtle Beach police officer dies following shooting Saturday night, authorities say

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By WMBF Staff
A Myrtle Beach police officer has died following a shooting late Saturday night, authorities said.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases rise in at least 24 states as experts warn of winter surge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Experts say wearing face masks is the most powerful tool against the coronavirus until there's a vaccine. They also recommend social distancing and washing your hands often.

National

Father shot shielding children calls for end to gun violence in NYC

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WPIX Staff
Police believe the gunmen who shot into the car dealership were trying to settle a gang-related beef.

Latest News

National

'Stop the shootings': Father speaks out after shielding children from gunfire in NYC

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Police believe the gunmen who shot into the car dealership were trying to settle a gang-related beef.

National

SCOTUS nomination event at White House likely superspreader event

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
At least eight people who attended the event, including President Donald Trump, are confirmed to have been infected by the coronavirus.

National

Officer kneels on pregnant woman’s back during arrest in Missouri

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KMBC Staff
Protesters are calling for the officer involved to be fired and for the police chief to resign, but police say video of the incident doesn’t tell the whole story.

National

Activists call for Missouri officer to be fired over pregnant woman's arrest

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Video of the pregnant woman’s arrest shows the officer put his knee to her back as he handcuffed her.

News

Car crashes through restaurant in Palisade

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
A vehicle went through the parking lot and into the 13 Brix Cider Bistro in Palisade—crashing through the dining room and into the kitchen.

News

Mesa County Sheriff’s Office search for missing 3-year-old suspends Saturday night

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 3-year-old girl, she goes by the name Addie Rae.