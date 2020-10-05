Advertisement

Pitkin County man receives six-months of probation for coughing in woman’s face

Photo of downtown Aspen
Photo of downtown Aspen(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:41 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) - A Colorado man has pleaded guilty to violating a county coronavirus health order after he coughed in a woman’s face.

The Aspen Times reported Tom Patierno received a six-month deferred sentence and is expected to serve six months of supervised probation. Pitkin County Public Health Director Karen Koenemann charged Patierno with a misdemeanor violation of a March public health order. Patierno must perform public service, attend mental health counseling and write an apology letter to the 68-year-old woman. Patierno told police he got close to the woman and made a coughing gesture on an Aspen trail.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Calvin Corey
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Candlelight vigil held for 3-year-old Addie Rae

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
Tragic news hit the valley Sunday evening after search crews discovered the body of three-year-old Addie Rae in a canal near where she went missing on 29 1/2 Road and Orchard Ave.

News

KKCO- Addie Rae

Updated: 2 hours ago
Live to VOD recordings of KKCO's newscasts

Latest News

News

Small plane crashes on Grand Mesa

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Bernie Lange
Small plane crashes on Grand Mesa, two taken to hospital.

News

The Amalgamated Transit Union, Local 1776, Held a Convoy Today

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
The group said they were doing this drive to bring attention to the lack of answers they have received when it comes to the 5.4 million dollars that the transit district has received.

News

USA BMX National Tournament

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
The National USA BMX Tournament took place at the Mesa County Fairgrounds over the weekend.

News

Car crashes through restaurant in Palisade

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 11:17 PM MDT
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
A vehicle went through the parking lot and into the 13 Brix Cider Bistro in Palisade—crashing through the dining room and into the kitchen.

News

Body of child believed to be missing 3-year-old found in canal

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 11:13 PM MDT
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 3-year-old girl, she goes by the name Addie Rae.

News

16th Annual Dog Day

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 9:39 PM MDT
16th Annual Dog Day