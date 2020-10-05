Candlelight vigil held for 3-year-old Addie Rae

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Tragic news hit the valley Sunday evening after search crews discovered a body that matches the description of three-year-old Addie Rae in a canal near where she went missing on 29 1/2 Road and Orchard Ave.

Shortly after the discovery hundreds of valley residents came together to honor Addie Rae, who was first reported missing Saturday night. Residents honored the girl by placing flowers near the place the body was found, and a candlelight vigil was held. 29 Road was shut down until 9:00 p.m.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the circumstances around her disappearance. They are seeking videos that may help them understand the circumstances around the incident.

After search crews came up empty-handed on Saturday night for the missing girl, they found evidence that led them to believe she had been near the canal, which prompted the extraordinary measure of draining the Grand Valley Irrigation Company canal on Sunday. At approximately 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, a Century Link helicopter that aided in the search spotted something in the water, which turned out to be the body of a small child.

The family of the girl wants to thank the community for their support and compassion and has asked for privacy during this time according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office. A Go Fund Me account has been set up in the family’s name. You can find that account here.

The Mesa County Coroner will be responsible for releasing the identity of the body that was discovered.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.