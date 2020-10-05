Advertisement

Candlelight vigil held for 3-year-old Addie Rae

By Calvin Corey
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 9:45 AM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Tragic news hit the valley Sunday evening after search crews discovered a body that matches the description of three-year-old Addie Rae in a canal near where she went missing on 29 1/2 Road and Orchard Ave.

Shortly after the discovery hundreds of valley residents came together to honor Addie Rae, who was first reported missing Saturday night. Residents honored the girl by placing flowers near the place the body was found, and a candlelight vigil was held. 29 Road was shut down until 9:00 p.m.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the circumstances around her disappearance. They are seeking videos that may help them understand the circumstances around the incident.

After search crews came up empty-handed on Saturday night for the missing girl, they found evidence that led them to believe she had been near the canal, which prompted the extraordinary measure of draining the Grand Valley Irrigation Company canal on Sunday. At approximately 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, a Century Link helicopter that aided in the search spotted something in the water, which turned out to be the body of a small child.

The family of the girl wants to thank the community for their support and compassion and has asked for privacy during this time according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office. A Go Fund Me account has been set up in the family’s name. You can find that account here.

The Mesa County Coroner will be responsible for releasing the identity of the body that was discovered.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KKCO- Addie Rae

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Live to VOD recordings of KKCO's newscasts

News

Small plane crashes on Grand Mesa

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Bernie Lange
Small plane crashes on Grand Mesa, two taken to hospital.

News

The Amalgamated Transit Union, Local 1776, Held a Convoy Today

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
The group said they were doing this drive to bring attention to the lack of answers they have received when it comes to the 5.4 million dollars that the transit district has received.

News

USA BMX National Tournament

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
The National USA BMX Tournament took place at the Mesa County Fairgrounds over the weekend.

Latest News

News

Car crashes through restaurant in Palisade

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 11:17 PM MDT
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
A vehicle went through the parking lot and into the 13 Brix Cider Bistro in Palisade—crashing through the dining room and into the kitchen.

News

Body of child believed to be missing 3-year-old found in canal

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 11:13 PM MDT
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 3-year-old girl, she goes by the name Addie Rae.

News

16th Annual Dog Day

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 9:39 PM MDT
16th Annual Dog Day

News

Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s Happens at Lincoln Park

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 9:37 PM MDT
Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s Happens at Lincoln Park

News

Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s Happens at Lincoln Park

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 8:20 PM MDT
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
Instead of gathering altogether, everyone was encouraged to stay socially distant and walk in their own neighborhoods with their families.

News

16th Annual Dog Day

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 8:10 PM MDT
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
The day was fun, but there was a scary moment when a dog needed CPR.