City Manager presents budget

By Bernie Lange
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 9:03 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Council hears budget recommendations(KKCO)

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - No budget cuts to within the City of Grand Junction. The City Manager presented his recommended budget to city council Monday night. The city says they don’t expect having to make any cuts despite the hardships of 2020. Council says they remain cautiously optimistic as we head towards 2021. the housing market remains strong and spending is increasing locally. A positive sign of an economic turnaround, more people are spending money on a local level.

“People are digging in knowing that their neighbors have been hurt by this and knowing people have been suffering.” Said Grand Junction Mayor Duke Wortmann. “It’s not fun to go through that and I think they like store fronts being open and hopefully they are supporting their local retailers and restaurants and businesses.”

City Council says with the recommended budget they will keep working on infrastructure, roads as well as police and fire protection. The City Manager presented his recommendations at Monday night’s City council workshop.

