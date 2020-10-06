Community Comes Together for Addie Rae

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Addie Rae is a three-year-old girl who went missing on Saturday.

Over 200 community members came together to help search for her and the Sheriff’s Office found the body of a girl in the canal on Sunday that matches her description.

Although this was not the outcome anyone was hoping for, the Sheriff’s office is thankful for all of the help and support from the community. “In this case, the community’s support was absolutely overwhelming. We had hundreds of people out looking, people who didn’t even know Addie Rae, people who didn’t even live in the neighborhood, left their homes to try to help find this little girl,” said Megan Terlecky, Spokesperson for Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.

A memorial was set up over the canal on 29 Road to honor Addie Rae. People were leaving candles, flowers, and notes for Addie and her family.

