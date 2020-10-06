Fire fully engulfs van in North Ave Walmart parking lot

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The entrance to the North Avenue Walmart was temporarily blocked off Monday evening due to a van that caught fire in the parking lot.

Crews responded to the flames around 6:00 and found the car completely engulfed in flames. Firefighters with the Grand Junction Fire Department were able to extinguish the flames, and the lot was reopened shortly after. No injuries were reported from the incident.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

