GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Monday was National Do Something Nice Day and Alpine Bank went to Kiln Coffee Bar to celebrate.

Alpine Bank paid for everyone’s coffee at Kiln Coffee Bar for the whole day.

The coffee shop said they did not know Alpine Bank was going to do that, but they were happy to be a part of the good deed.

“It’s been fun surprising people this morning. I feel like we get to be a part of something that we are not necessarily even doing anything. We get to make someone’s day because they (Alpine Bank) chose to do that, which is pretty cool,” said David Foster, Kiln Coffee Bar owner.

The bank also gave people sitting in the coffee shop extra certificates to come back and get free coffee next time.

