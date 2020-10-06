Suspect in Paonia shooting arrested

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - 35-year-old Henry Russell, the suspect who allegedly shot a man in his neck Monday night in Paonia, was arrested in North Delta Tuesday afternoon according to the Delta County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO).

The DCSO says they received a call to the incident around 6:00 p.m. Monday, and that the reporting party said there was a man who was shot in the neck and was in front of a business in downtown Paonia. DCSO says that the man was originally shot near the intersection of Samuel Wade Road and Price Road, and then a passerby picked him up and transported him to the Paonia Police Department.

The victim was then transported to Paonia High School and was airlifted to St. Mary’s. DCSO reports that the victim was stable when airlifted and was talking to deputies. However, they are unsure of his current condition.

The sheriff’s office says that Russell knew the victim, and they believe the reason for the shooting was a long term disagreement between them – the two have had issues with each other for years.

