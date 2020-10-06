Advertisement

Suspect on the run following shooting at Paonia theater

(AP)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 9:47 AM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The suspect who allegedly shot a man in his neck Monday night at the Paradise Theater in Paonia is on the run Tuesday morning, and the Delta County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect could be driving in a silver Ford F-150 with the license plate number 756PHN.

The suspect is described as a white, 35-year-old-male, who stands 6ft and weighs around 260 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

The victim of the shooting was transported to Paonia High School after the shooting where he was then airlifted to St. Mary’s. The Delta County Sheriff’s Office says that the victim was stable when airlifted and was talking to deputies. However, they are unsure of his current condition.

The sheriff’s office says that the suspect knew the victim, and they believe the reason for the shooting was a long term disagreement between them – the two have had issues with each other for years.

We will continue to monitor this story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two killed in plane crash east of Telluride

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Calvin Corey
Two people were killed after a private plane crashed east of Telluride Monday afternoon according to the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office.

News

Community Comes Together for Addie Rae

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
Over 200 community members came together to help search for her and the Sheriff’s Office found the body of a girl in the canal on Sunday that matches her description.

News

National Do Something Nice Day

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
Alpine Bank paid for everyone’s coffee at Kiln Coffee Bar for the whole day.

News

City Manager presents budget

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Bernie Lange
City Manager presents budget recommendations to City Council

Latest News

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Wyoming couple battling severe injuries following plane crash on Grand Mesa

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Bernie Lange and Calvin Corey
Two passengers were transported to the hospital on Sunday after a plane crashed on top of the Grand Mesa.

News

Hours temporarily modified at Mesa County Fairgrounds COVID testing site

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
Until Saturday, October 10, hours will be modified at the Community COVID-19 Sampling Site located at the Mesa County Fairgrounds.

News

Pitkin County man receives six-months of probation for coughing in woman’s face

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Colorado man has pleaded guilty to violating a county coronavirus health order after he coughed in a woman’s face.

News

Candlelight vigil held for 3-year-old Addie Rae

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:09 AM MDT
|
By Calvin Corey
Tragic news hit the valley Sunday evening after search crews discovered the body of three-year-old Addie Rae in a canal near where she went missing on 29 1/2 Road and Orchard Ave.