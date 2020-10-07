Advertisement

CDC identifies new COVID syndrome in adults

It’s killed at least 3 people
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:27 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A rare, but severe complication of coronavirus in children is now showing up in older folks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls it multisystem inflammatory syndrome in adults or MIS-A.

It’s an illness that’s not obviously linked to coronavirus and those who suffer from it may not show any other symptoms that would point to COVID-19.

Still, the CDC says MIS-A has killed at least three patients.

In a weekly report, the agency described the cases of 27 adults between the ages of 21 and 50.

Most had extreme inflammation throughout their bodies and malfunction of organs such as the heart, liver and kidneys, but not the lungs.

A third of the 27 patients tested negative for coronavirus infection but tested positive for antibodies, which indicated they had been infected in the past.

All but one of the MIS-A patients in the report belonged to racial or ethnic minority groups.

Their symptoms included:

  • Fever lasting 24 hours or more
  • Chest pain and irregular heartbeats
  • Evidence of heart dysfunction
  • Gastrointestinal symptoms
  • Rashes

The CDC said doctors should consider MIS-A in adults who are experiencing these symptoms.

The agency said 10 patients in the report required intensive care.

Three were intubated and three died.

In two young adults, their first symptoms were major strokes.

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) was first reported by the CDC in May.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Server configuration caused Florida voter registration crash

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Because of the crash, Gov. Ron DeSantis allowed additional registrations for seven hours Tuesday.

National Politics

In about-face, Trump seeks to salvage parts of virus aid, markets jump

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR and AAMER MADHANI
He called on Congress to send him a “Stand Alone Bill for Stimulus Checks ($1,200)” — a reference to a preelection batch of direct payments to most Americans that had been a central piece of negotiations between Pelosi and the White House.

National Politics

Appeals court: Trump must turn over taxes to prosecutor

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said a stay of a lower-court decision will remain in effect so Trump’s lawyers can appeal the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court.

National

2 scientists win Nobel chemistry prize for gene-editing tool

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Two scientists won the Nobel Prize in chemistry Wednesday for developing a way of editing genes likened to “molecular scissors” that offer the promise of one day curing inherited diseases.

National

Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Mexico, toppling trees

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By LUIS ANDRÉS HENAO
Hurricane Delta made landfall just south of the Mexican resort of Cancun on Wednesday, downing trees and knocking out power along the northeastern coast of Yucatan Peninsula, but without immediate reports of deaths or injuries.

Latest News

News

Candlelight vigil held for 3-year-old Addie Rae

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Corey
Tragic news hit the valley Sunday evening after search crews discovered the body of three-year-old Addie Rae in a canal near where she went missing on 29 1/2 Road and Orchard Ave.

National

AP source: 2 more Titans positives, Pats cancel practice

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Tennessee will not be returning to the team’s facility Wednesday after two more players tested positive in the NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

National

No credit? 3 steps to qualify for a great credit card

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Erin Hurd, NerdWallet
These steps won’t necessarily work for everyone, especially those with damaged credit. But it’s a path worth taking for those with little to no credit history.

National

Kennedy on Trump's Covid diagnosis

Updated: 40 minutes ago

National

‘He gave me my life back’: Hospital CEO saves man who collapsed on casino floor

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By KSNV Staff
A stranger was in the right place at the right time to help save a Phoenix man’s life.

National

Kennedy on Hurricane Delta

Updated: 43 minutes ago