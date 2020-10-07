Advertisement

Mesa County Sheriff’s Office recovers stolen vehicles, firearms, “tens of thousands of dollars” worth of stolen property, along with antique violin

(Mesa County Sheriff's Office)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 2:24 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - An extensive investigation by several Mesa County Sheriff’s Office units led to the seizure of several stolen vehicles, defaced firearms, and “tens of thousands of dollars” worth of stolen property, including an antique violin that has quite a history to it.

Samantha Berryman was reunited with her violin, which has been past down through her family for generations. She got it from her grandmother in middle school. Her grandmother's great aunt was the original owner of the French violin.
Samantha Berryman was reunited with her violin, which has been past down through her family for generations. She got it from her grandmother in middle school. Her grandmother's great aunt was the original owner of the French violin.(MCSO)

The investigation involved several mid-July storage unit burglaries and car thefts in the county, and the investigation has led to eight arrests according to the sheriff’s office.

Through the investigation, deputies developed information that led them to the 400 block of Coronado Court, where they found what was believed to be stolen property and illegal narcotics. That residence then led deputies to more potential suspects and more homes that stored stolen property. These residences were in the 200 block of Mitchell Road and in the 300 block of 27 1/2 Road.

Investigators believe that individuals were stealing property or cars and then would take it to these residences and trade for service, money, or illegal drugs.

Overall, four cars were recovered, 2 trailers, more than 40 unlawfully possessed guns, illegal narcotics, tools, solar panels, jewelry, batteries, evidence of illegal title transfers, and the antique violin.

The investigation is ongoing and the sheriff’s office says they anticipate more charges and arrests to be made.

