Senate Race 2020: Gardner, Hickenlooper to debate on KKCO

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Candidates in one of the most consequential Senate races in America will square off on “Race for the Senate,” a debate that will air on KKCO Tuesday, October 13.

Voters will have the chance to hear from Colorado’s incumbent Republican Senator Cory Gardner as well as from the former Colorado governor and Democratic candidate John Hickenlooper, as the two enter the final stages of their campaigns.

The debate will serve as the only statewide aired debate between the two. The debate will be held in conjunction with seven other media outlets: 9News, The Coloradoan, Colorado Politics, Rocky Mountain PBS, KRDO, KJCT, and KOBF. Kyle Clark and Marshall Zelinger, both of 9News, will be the moderators of the debate. Colorado State University in Fort Collins will be hosting the debate that will air commercial-free from 7 to 8 p.m.

KKCO will also air the debate on nbc11news.com and on its Facebook page starting at 7.

Recent polls show Hickenlooper enters the debate with a slight lead among voters, however, the race has tightened in recent weeks.

Election day is Nov. 3.

