Advertisement

Grand Junction Chick-fil-A back open

(MGN)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:35 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After being shut down for months due to renovations to the current building off of Rimrock Avenue, Chick-fil-a is back open for business.

The location reopened at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday and will be open until 10 p.m. After today their business hours will go back to normal, and they will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. As always, they will be closed on Sundays.

The location has been closed since late July.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Covid-19: Flu Season and Halloween

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Erin Crooks interviews Jeff Kuhr and they talk about covid-19 and how it will change Halloween.

News

Covid-19: Flu Season and Halloween

Updated: 24 minutes ago

News

I-70 traffic stop in Mesa County leads to drug bust, one arrest

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
Beau Aaron Howarth of Henderson, Colorado, was indicted by a federal grand jury and was charged with possession with intent to distribute more than 1 kilogram of heroin.

News

Grand Junction City Council discusses referred measure 2A

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Bernie Lange
City Council encourages a YES vote on measure 2A

Latest News

News

Community Trying to Spark Change after Addie Rae’s Death

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
They want this fence to be called Addies Fence.

News

Pink Out at the VA Hospital

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the VA Hospital held their annual Pink Out event.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Bear spotted near Thunder Mountain Elementary

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A small bear that was spotted near Thunder Mountain Elementary School raised concerns for neighbors in the area Wednesday afternoon.

News

Mesa County Sheriff’s Office recovers stolen vehicles, firearms, “tens of thousands of dollars” worth of stolen property, along with antique violin

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
An extensive investigation by several Mesa County Sheriff’s Office units led to the seizure of several stolen vehicles, defaced firearms, and “tens of thousands of dollars” worth of stolen property, including an antique violin that has quite a history to it.