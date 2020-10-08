I-70 traffic stop in Mesa County leads to drug bust, one arrest

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Front Range man has been arrested after a traffic stop on I-70 in Mesa County.

Beau Aaron Howarth of Henderson, Colorado, was indicted by a federal grand jury and was charged with possession with intent to distribute more than 1 kilogram of heroin.

Howarth was stopped by a Mesa County Sheriff’s Deputy, who, with the aid of a canine, identified 13 packages of suspected narcotics, including 11.5 kilograms of suspected heroin and 2.10 kilograms of opiate pills containing suspected fentanyl.

Howarth faces no less than 10 years in prison, and up to life in federal prison, and up to a $10,000,000 fine according to the United States Department of Justice.

