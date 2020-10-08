Advertisement

Mesa County Public Health clears up confusion on local mask mandate

Snapshot that was captured during the Governor's virtual press conference on Tuesday.
Snapshot that was captured during the Governor's virtual press conference on Tuesday.(KKCO/ KJCT)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 1:05 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - When responding to a reporters question during his Tuesday’s virtual press conference, Governor Polis stated that Mesa County, along with six other counties that are in the Protect our Neighbors phase, are able to make their own decisions about whether or not to have a mask order.

“There are some counties, including Mesa County, and six others, that have a low enough threshold, they have larger events, they can have their bars open to two, and they don’t even have to have a mask-wearing requirement,” Polis explained to the reporter.

Polis was attempting to explain the state health department’s new dial approach and the levels within it, but many took these comments to mean that Mesa County did not have a mask order. However, in an article published to their website Thursday, Mesa County Public Health (MCPH) emphasized that cloth face coverings are still required in the county for interactions where physical distancing is not possible, or whenever you enter and are moving through indoor public spaces.

The state’s new dial has five levels to guide county responses to COVID-19. The five dials are Stay At Home, Safer Level 3, Safer Level 2, Safer Level 1, and Protect Our Neighbors. The latter gives the county the most flexibility to make their own decisions at a local level.

Having more local responsibility is something MCPH has been advocating for and it’s one of the reasons the county was among the first to be pushed into the Protect our Neighbor phase.

MCPH also reiterated that all industries may operate at 50% of normal capacity, that the indoor occupancy is capped at 500 people, and last calls for alcohol sales in restaurants and in on-premises retail liquor establishments can be no later than midnight.

To read the full article from MCPH, click here.

