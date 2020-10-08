Two Delta residents arrested following crime spree

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - An ongoing crime spree in Delta County led to the arrests of two Delta residents according to the Delta County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO).

A brief police pursuit near California Mesa in Delta County on Oct. 7 led to the arrests of Raul Coronado-Gonzalez, a 28-year-old who was driving the evading vehicle, and passenger Natalie Svensson, 18.

Coronado-Gonzalez was taken into custody on seven active felony and misdemeanor arrest warrants and additional charges related to the pursuit. Svensson was arrested for a probation violation and additional charges from the pursuit as well.

According to DCSO, the two have taken part in several burglaries, thefts, as well as vehicle thefts within the county. The two are said to have fled from deputies and police on several occasions in stolen vehicles while completely disregarding public safety.

If you have any information about the two’s crime spree, you are asked to contact the DCSO at 970-874-2000.

