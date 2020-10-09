Advertisement

Fire Prevention Week

Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 3:24 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - If you haven’t noticed its getting a little cooler at night and before you know it you’ll want to heat your house by starting a fire in the fireplace.

However, before you do, there are precautions that need to be made, like making sure your chimney is cleaned out. Combustibles and other material could build up inside the chimney creating a fire hazard. Industry experts say chimneys should be inspected and swept out every year.

“There’s a lot of things as a homeowner you can look out for, if anything is out of the ordinary, or you smell smoke you don’t usually smell, or say you use the fireplace and you smell smoke in the upstairs bedroom that could be a sign that something is charring in the wall and that would be something to get looked at,” says Daniel Freeman, the President of the Chimney Doctor. “I think the best thing a homeowner can do is just be aware of their system and anything out of the ordinary make sure to have it professionally inspected.”

This week is National Fire Prevention Week. It is highly recommended you get your chimney checked out soon. Local chimney sweeps get very busy this time of year.

