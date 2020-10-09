Advertisement

Mesa County Health Department Meets with the State to Discuss COVID-19 Policies

Grand Junction Health Department(kkco/kjct)
By Stacy Rasmussen
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:08 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Mesa County has been in the Protect Your Neighbors variance level, but recently the number of positive cases grew rapidly.

Jeff Kuhr, the Executive Director for the Mesa County Health Department, met with the state to talk about the counties protocols when it comes to COVID-19.

Kuhr said that the “number of cases in a two-week period need to be below 75 and we are over twice that. We can’t see any surges in hospitalizations, and we have a sight surge.”

This means that the city might have to enforce stricter rules. Kuhr said they might have to make the number of people allowed indoors smaller, and they might have to make changes to the mask rule.

Although they are not sure how much they have to change the rules yet, Kuhr said it would not be a very drastic change.

