Advertisement

Southwest Airlines, JetBlue headed to Montrose Airport

(Picture provided by the Montrose Regional Airport)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:00 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After both Delta and Allegiant flights were suspended at the Montrose Airport for the coming winter, it was announced that Southwest and JetBlue Airlines will be replacing them in the coming flight season.

Service for both of these airlines are scheduled to start in mid-December. Southwest will fly two to three times a day from Denver to Montrose, and on the weekends will fly from Dallas Love Field to Montrose throughout the winter. JetBlue will operate from Boston Logan Airport to Montrose on Saturdays and select Wednesdays during the season.

“Adding Southwest Airlines to Montrose Regional Airport is a win for the community and region,” said Montrose Regional Airport Director Lloyd Arnold. “Southwest’s commitment to quality, customer-first approach, and the large number of major cities available via their service is attractive for the regional market and beyond.”

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KKCO - MCPH Covid Cases

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Live to VOD recordings of KKCO newscasts

News

KKCO - GJ Rally

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Live to VOD recordings of KKCO newscasts

News

Mesa County Health Department Meets with the State to Discuss COVID-19 Policies

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
Jeff Kuhr, the Executive Director for the Mesa County Health Department, met with the state to talk about the counties protocols when it comes to COVID-19.

News

Boebert, John Pence in attendance at rally in Grand Junction

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
On Thursday afternoon, over 100 people gathered at the Old County Courthouse for the Rally the Vote event. Lauren Boebert and John Pence both spoke.

Latest News

News

Western Colorado Drug Task Force seizes large amounts of illegal drugs near Utah border

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A two-day operation conducted by the Western Colorado Drug Task Force earlier this month along I-70 near the Utah border resulted in the recovery of an astounding amount of illegal drugs, along with several firearms and thousands of dollars of cash.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Body of Denver hiker found in San Juan Mountains

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
The body of 26-year-old Ben Brownlee, who was first reported missing on the evening of Oct. 4, was found on Wednesday in the San Juan Mountains in Hinsdale County.

News

Two Delta residents arrested following crime spree

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A brief police pursuit near California Mesa in Delta County on Oct. 7 led to the arrests of Raul Coronado-Gonzalez, a 28-year-old who was driving the evading vehicle, and passenger Natalie Svensson, 18.

News

Mesa County Public Health clears up confusion on local mask mandate

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
MCPH emphasized that cloth face coverings are still required in the county for interactions where physical distancing is not possible, or whenever you enter and are moving through indoor public spaces.