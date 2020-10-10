Advertisement

Fall Break at CMU

CMU Fall Break Signs
CMU Fall Break Signs(kkco/kjct)
By Stacy Rasmussen
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 9:20 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -CMU didn’t have classes today because it is Fall Break. They will resume classes on Monday. The school wanted to remind the students to stay socially distant and safe over the break, so they added large road signs on campus.

CMU’s President, Tim Foster said, “Let’s not just use a three-day weekend to totally unstitch what we have done for 8 weeks.”

That is why the city gave them signs that told students not to travel and reminded them to be smart.

Foster did say that the school has had amazing results when it comes to COVID-19 and he trusts the students will be smart over this break as well. “I’m confident that our students, if they are going to go somewhere, they are going to go camping, or go on day trips, or those sorts of things,” said Foster.

Chloe Dody, a student at CMU said, “yeah, I’m honestly not worried about it, I’m just here for a good time.” She is not the only one who thinks that way. Many of the students on campus told us that they were not very worried about the potential for a spike in COVID-19 cases on campus after the break.

