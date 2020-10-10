Friday Night Blitz Returns!

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The Friday Night Blitz is back! It feels great to have football to talk about again.

It’s no secret there was a chance there wouldn’t be a football season this fall, but here we are for a 6 week season.

Don’t be late getting to your seat when Standley Lake comes to town... They ran back the opening kickoff for a touchdown.

But the tigers respond quickly, Peyton Brock with an absolutely incredible throw! A 45 yard bomb in the air! Moffitt takes it the extra ten for the touchdown! Almost losing his britches in the process. So it’s 7-6 just like that.

Then, Simpson lays the hit-stick on 'em! Ouch. Just like a video game.

Jake Worm wanted to show off his arm too, an easy 35 yards in the air. Drops it right down the sideline for Dylan Graham to walk it in. 13-6 Gators.

And when your punter is your quarterback... They make 4th and 15 look easy. 1st down Gators.

19-6 with about 10 minutes left in the game... Don’t call it a comeback! Brayden Prettyman hauls it in! That makes it 13-19 after the field goal with just under 9 to go.

But don’t get your hopes up too high. A stop and a nice drive in the final minutes make it close but they can’t get it done.

Gators go on to win, final score 19-13.

Down in Montrose, the Indians looked to start their season off on a high note in a Top Ten match-up against Chatfield...

Chatfield strikes first as Jacob Marshall runs it in from a few yards out. A missed extra point makes it 6-0 Chatfield.

But Montrose would answer right back with a touchdown of their own. Quarterback Keagan Goodwin fakes everybody out and keeps it himself for the nice touchdown to tie it up at six.

Goodwin was also getting things done on the defensive end, he picked off quarterback Ethan Delfino.

A long run up the middle by Tayne Ila brings the Indians to the goal line, and the very next play Ila punches it in himself to give the Indians a 13-6 lead. It was all Montrose after that… They go on to win in blowout fashion, 43-12.

Central on the road at Dakota Ridge, they didn’t come back with a win though, 65 to 12.

Ponderosa started their season off with a win over Bear Creek, 21-6.

Paonia took their first loss of the season against Rye, 13-0.

Trinidad got a beating from Olathe in a shutout win, 45-0.

CMU kicks off Saturday the 10th at noon and the Broncos game was moved from Sunday afternoon to Monday.

That’s the Blitz Week 1 with Dave Ackert.

