CMU wins home opener

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Football is officially back for the Mavericks! They welcomed Chadron State in their home opener on Saturday where they won in a stunning finish. The Mavericks said they were confident they were going to put up a lot of points, but it was a slow start for both teams as they went into halftime scoreless.

With new coordinators and a new head coach, that means a new system to learn. The offense struggled to try to find their rhythm but in the third, Jesse Rodriguez scored the first TD of the game on a 61-yard dash. The Maverick defense showed up with four sacks. Logan Bayushad had one sack, two tackles for loss, and a blocked field goal for the Mavs.

The Mavs lead 7-0 up until the last 30 seconds of the 4th quarter when the eagles came through with a touchdown to tie it up. Prior to the winning field goal, Lucas Ruiz-Diaz had missed two attempts but they say third time’s a charm and won the game with a 38-yard field goal.

Quarterback, Aaron Howard collected 17 completions off 37 attempts for 118 yards and an INT and first-year Head Coach, Tremaine Jackson, gets his first win as a Maverick. The Mavs will hit the road next weekend to meet with Black Hills State.

