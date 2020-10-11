Advertisement

Officer struck by vehicle; One suspect shot

Officer struck by vehicle; One suspect shot
Officer struck by vehicle; One suspect shot(KKCO)
By Goldene Brown
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 4:32 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - One suspect has been shot and an officer was struck by a vehicle near 29 1/2 Road and Parkway Drive Sunday afternoon.

There is heavy law enforcement in the area.

Grand Junction Police say officers were attempting to contact a driver of a reported stolen vehicle. A suspect was shot, but the extent of injuries is not clear. An officer was struck by a vehicle and was released with minor injuries.

Critical Incident Response Team will be investigating. We will provide more information as more details come.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Turkey Roast Car and Bike Show

Updated: 21 hours ago
Turkey Roast Car and Bike Show

News

Search and Rescue Training

Updated: 21 hours ago
Search and Rescue Training

News

Turkey Roast Car and Bike Show

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
The event were raising money for veterans in Western Colorado.

News

Search and Rescue Training

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
On Saturday Morning, a helicopter landed in Palisade High School’s parking lot and took members from Mesa County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team to the Palisade Plunge Trail.

Latest News

News

Fall Break at CMU

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 9:20 PM MDT
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
The school wanted to remind the students to stay socially distant and safe over the break, so they added large road signs on campus.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:09 PM MDT
|
By Calvin Corey
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:07 PM MDT
|
By Calvin Corey
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

COVID outbreak reported at local bowling alley

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 3:28 PM MDT
|
By Calvin Corey
The state’s health department is reporting that a COVID-19 outbreak has occurred at the Orchard Mesa Lanes, a bowling alley located off of Unaweep Avenue.

News

Fire Prevention Week

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 3:24 PM MDT
This week is National Fire Prevention Week. It is highly recommended you get your chimney checked out soon. Local chimney sweeps get very busy this time of year.

News

KKCO - Fire Prevention

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 3:13 PM MDT
Live to VOD recordings of KKCO's newscasts