Officer struck by vehicle; One suspect shot

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - One suspect has been shot and an officer was struck by a vehicle near 29 1/2 Road and Parkway Drive Sunday afternoon.

There is heavy law enforcement in the area.

Grand Junction Police say officers were attempting to contact a driver of a reported stolen vehicle. A suspect was shot, but the extent of injuries is not clear. An officer was struck by a vehicle and was released with minor injuries.

Critical Incident Response Team will be investigating. We will provide more information as more details come.

