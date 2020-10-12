Advertisement

Grand Junction Resident Beats World Record

Kevin Triplett beat the bench press world record
Kevin Triplett beat the bench press world record
By Stacy Rasmussen
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 9:09 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Kevin Triplett from Grand Junction beat the bench-pressing world record.

He benched 535 pounds. He said he has always been a gym rat, but he started taking power lifting seriously in 2016.

He trains five or six times a week, but has one day a week that he has a very intense training session.

He is currently in the process of healing because when he beat the world record, he also tore his pectoral muscle. He is almost back to full health.

He is currently training for the Mr. Olympia competition which will happen on December 18th.

