Advertisement

Private security guard for Denver TV station jailed for deadly shooting at protest

(Denver Police Department via AP)
(Denver Police Department via AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:26 AM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) - Police say a private security guard working for a 9News, a Denver station, was jailed for investigation of first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of another man during dueling right- and left-wing protests. The gunfire erupted Saturday afternoon. The Denver Post reports the guard - identified as 30-year-old Matthew Dolloff - was taken into custody after the clash in which another man apparently slapped him and sprayed him with Mace. The wounded man later died at a nearby hospital. Authorities did not reveal his name but family members identified him on Sunday as 49-year-old Lee Keltner.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Corey
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Harmony Acres Fundraiser

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
You can hike, bike, ride an ATV, or ride a horse on a trail. The goal is that you will have people sponsor you for the number of miles you complete.

News

Grand Junction Resident Beats World Record

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
He benched 535 pounds. He said he has always been a gym rat, but he started taking power lifting seriously in 2016.

Latest News

News

Officer struck by vehicle; One suspect shot

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Goldene Brown
One suspect has been shot and an officer was struck by a vehicle near 29 1/2 Road and Parkway Drive Sunday afternoon.

News

Turkey Roast Car and Bike Show

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:55 PM MDT
Turkey Roast Car and Bike Show

News

Search and Rescue Training

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:53 PM MDT
Search and Rescue Training

News

Turkey Roast Car and Bike Show

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 5:43 PM MDT
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
The event was raising money for veterans in Western Colorado.

News

Search and Rescue Training

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 5:39 PM MDT
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
On Saturday Morning, a helicopter landed in Palisade High School’s parking lot and took members from Mesa County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team to the Palisade Plunge Trail.

News

Fall Break at CMU

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 9:20 PM MDT
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
The school wanted to remind the students to stay socially distant and safe over the break, so they added large road signs on campus.