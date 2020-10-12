Advertisement

Surgeon known for first hand transplant in US dies at 92

Joseph Kutz died Saturday, according to a post on Facebook by The Kleinert Kutz Hand Care Center, a medical facility Kutz co-founded more than 50 years ago.
Joseph Kutz died Saturday, according to a post on Facebook by The Kleinert Kutz Hand Care Center, a medical facility Kutz co-founded more than 50 years ago.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:06 AM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Joseph Kutz, a hand surgeon who helped perform the first hand transplant in the United States, has died. He was 92.

Kutz died Saturday, according to a post on Facebook by The Kleinert Kutz Hand Care Center, a medical facility Kutz co-founded more than 50 years ago.

It is with great sadness that the Kleinert and Kutz family shares the passing of our beloved co-founder Dr. Joseph Kutz...

Posted by Kleinert Kutz Hand Care Center on Sunday, October 11, 2020

“Larger than life in height and personality, Dr. Kutz' workhorse ethic propelled this practice into world-renowned recognition in the pioneering treatment of flexor tendon injuries and microsurgical techniques,” the center, which has locations in Kentucky and Indiana, wrote. “He was a father, friend, beloved teacher, and surgeon and avid horseman who never missed a Derby! He was a pillar of the Louisville community and will be greatly missed by all who admired and loved him.”

The Louisville surgeon performed the milestone transplant surgery in 1999, about 40 years after he first arrived at the center as a surgical resident, Courier Journal reported.

He was awarded the President’s Cabinet Award in 1979, and the Ephraim McDowell Physician of the Year Award 20 years later.

Kutz, who graduated from the University of Michigan Medical School in 1958, had more than 80 publications. His work has also appeared in several textbooks.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Facebook bans Holocaust denial, distortion posts

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the new policy Monday, the latest attempt by the company to take action against conspiracy theories and misinformation.

National Politics

Technical problems arise as early voting starts in Georgia

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Some people lined up before dawn to be among the first to participate in early in-person voting, which runs through Oct. 30 in Georgia.

National

Sen. Chuck Grassley discusses Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearings

Updated: 48 minutes ago

National Politics

LIVE: Healthcare is focus as Barrett Supreme Court hearing opens

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN, LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK
If she is confirmed quickly she could be on the Supreme Court when it hears the latest challenge to the law popularly known as “Obamacare” on Nov. 10, a week after the election.

Latest News

National

2 Stanford economists win Nobel Prize for improving auctions

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By DAVID KEYTON and FRANK JORDANS
Two American economists won the Nobel Prize on Monday for improving the theory of how auctions work and inventing new and better auction formats that are now woven into many parts of the economy.

Coronavirus

Young adults may spark COVID hot spots

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN staff
Coronavirus cases are increasing in nearly every state in the US and new CDC research suggests young adults may be the sparks in new virus hot spots.

National Politics

Microsoft takes down massive hacking operation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN staff
The Trickbot malware network was being used by criminals to launch cyberattacks.

Coronavirus

COVID hot spots may be sparked by young adults

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Coronavirus cases are increasing in nearly every state in the US and new CDC research suggests young adults may be the sparks in new virus hot spots.

News

Largest fires on record in Colorado history

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Calvin Corey
Both the Pine Gulch Fire burning near Grand Junction and Cameron Peak Fire burning west of Fort Collins have made their way on the list of the largest fires ever recorded in Colorado.

National

Joe Morgan, Hall of Famer and driving force of Big Red Machine, dies at 77

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Morgan, the two-time MVP second baseman on the “Big Red Machine” teams in Cincinnati in the ’70s, has died at the age of 77, according to multiple reports.