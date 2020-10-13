COVID-19 in Colorado: “We need to get this under control now,” says Governor Polis

DENVER, Colo. (KKCO)- Speaking at his Tuesday afternoon press conference, the Governor said that the alarming trend in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations is continuing.

1,048 cases of COVID-19 were reported across Colorado on Monday, which is the highest caseload the state has experienced since the beginning of the pandemic in March. He pointed to Adams and Denver counties for producing much of the caseload.

“We need to get this under control now,” urged Polis. Colorado’s positivity rate for the virus was measured at 6.4% on Tuesday, which exceeds the 5% threshold that health officials say is too high.

Along with additional cases are additional hospitalizations, which are at their highest rates since May according to the Governor. As of Tuesday, 290 Coloradans that contracted the virus are being hospitalized.

The governor says that we all need to try and do better in fighting against the virus. This means more social distancing, fewer gatherings with a large number of people, more testing, and yes, more mask-wearing.

