GJ family honored by Special Olympcs Colorado

The Crawley family honored with Special Olympics Colorado HOF induction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - For over 20 years the Crawley family has been active in Special Olympics Colorado. Their work hasn’t gone unnoticed. On Monday night they were honored as the Special Olympics Colorado Family of the Year. Robert Crawley was even inducted into the Special Olympics Colorado Hall of Fame.

For 21 years Steven Crawley has competed in everything from basketball to track and field. He’s also a bowler and a bocci player. “I’ve been doing this since I was ten-years-old.” said Steven. “I’m 31 now.” As a veteran of the games Steven focuses on lending his support to other competitors. “I just cheer on the other teams and hope to God other people would be able to do what I do too and cheer them on and clap and stuff like that. Its awesome.”

Steven’s brother Robert is a big supporter of him and his family. “The fact that our family has been involved for 20 years, I absolutely love it! It’s great and I feel like its a great honor.” Said Robert.

The Special Olympics Colorado is for those with or without intellectual disabilities. They have 22 different sports within four seasons.

