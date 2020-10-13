Grand Junction resident upset over utilities being turned off during the pandemic

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Megan Cruickshank had her power and water turned off.

She was under the impression that her utilities would not be shut off because of COVID-19. She read the website of the utility companies and thought that they were not shutting off anyone’s power or water, but that was not the case.

“They shut off our power in the middle of the night so when we woke up, we lost all our food in the fridge and in the freezer. Not only are we struggling to pay rent and pay our bills, we lost food and don’t have money to pay for that now,” said Cruickshank.

Andrea Lopez from Ute Water said, " In July we resumed disconnects. Because of COVID we are encouraging customers once they receive those notices, if they are unable to make those payments, to contact our customer service team to either establish a payment plan or let us know what they are able to pay."

Grand Valley Power also said that it had resumed shutting off customers' power in August.

Both utility companies said that they give notices before they shut anything off.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.